Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Acquired by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 174.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,569 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 457.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 159,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,243. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00.
About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
