GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives $208.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNNDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $66.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $134.25.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.