Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $78,033.58 and $467.08 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

