Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 162,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 782,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Gray Television Trading Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $775.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 4,829.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

