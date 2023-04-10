Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:GBX traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 647,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 37.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GBX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

