Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Greentown Service Group Co Ltd. engages in the provision of residential property management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Region 1, Region, 2, Region 3, Region 4, Region 5, Region 6 and Region 7. The Region 1 segment covers the provicen of Hangzhou including Yuhang.
