Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $34.81

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.81, but opened at $36.51. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $36.51, with a volume of 403 shares.

Grupo Simec Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $564.09 million for the quarter.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.