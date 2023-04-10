Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$24.50 and a 1-year high of C$45.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

