Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

HALL stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by ($13.08). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 97.70% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The firm had revenue of $39.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.91 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

