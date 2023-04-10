Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cummins by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after buying an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cummins by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,698,000 after buying an additional 501,499 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 18,796.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 430,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after acquiring an additional 226,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI traded up $3.24 on Monday, reaching $223.57. The stock had a trading volume of 72,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,846. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

