Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,730 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Southside Bancshares worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBSI. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Southside Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SBSI stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,941. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.