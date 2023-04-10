Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,767 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,000. Adobe comprises approximately 1.8% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $373.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,638. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.38.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

