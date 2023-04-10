Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 2.5% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $252.71. 261,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market cap of $134.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

