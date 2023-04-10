Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Littelfuse worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,599,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,852,000 after buying an additional 75,873 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $2.48 on Monday, hitting $253.07. 6,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,647. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.52. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $281.78.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.20.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

