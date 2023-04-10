Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,731 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,630,000 after acquiring an additional 227,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

MMP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 75,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,370. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.