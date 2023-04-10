HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $12.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $585.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.68.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HONE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses.

