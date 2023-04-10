Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB) Position Lessened by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,962 shares during the quarter. Hartford Core Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Hartford Core Bond ETF were worth $39,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 5,543,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,643,000 after purchasing an additional 116,950 shares during the period.
Hartford Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of BATS HCRB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.48. 2,544 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40.
About Hartford Core Bond ETF
The Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a broad array of global investment grade debt securities with broad maturities. HCRB was launched on Feb 20, 2020 and is managed by Hartford.
