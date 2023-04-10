Head-To-Head Analysis: Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) vs. LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP)

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and Innodata’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $528.66 million 2.83 -$33.83 million ($1.74) -13.28 Innodata $79.00 million 2.71 -$11.94 million ($0.43) -18.16

Innodata has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp. Innodata is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveRamp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LiveRamp and Innodata, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility and Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Innodata shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -19.80% -6.53% -5.23% Innodata -15.11% -57.97% -23.79%

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc. is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable. The Synodex segment enables clients in the insurance and healthcare sectors to transform medical records into useable digital data and to apply technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The Agility segment provides tools and related professional services that enable public relations and communications professionals to discover influencers, amplify messages, monitor coverage, and measure the impact of campaigns. The company was founded by Todd H. Solomon in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, NJ.

