Head-To-Head Comparison: H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD) & Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Avinger has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avinger and H-CYTE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $8.27 million 0.88 -$17.62 million ($4.74) -0.15 H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.32 -$4.80 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

H-CYTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avinger.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avinger and H-CYTE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 0 0 N/A H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avinger presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,150.00%. Given Avinger’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -213.02% -286.05% -63.55% H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avinger beats H-CYTE on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

