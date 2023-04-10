Head-To-Head Contrast: Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITA) vs. Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) and Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coliseum Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rigetti Computing and Coliseum Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Coliseum Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus target price of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 258.66%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Coliseum Acquisition.

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Coliseum Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million 5.94 -$71.52 million ($0.64) -0.94 Coliseum Acquisition N/A N/A $4.39 million N/A N/A

Coliseum Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Coliseum Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Coliseum Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Coliseum Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -473.75% -45.25% -33.03% Coliseum Acquisition N/A -60.96% 2.99%

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

