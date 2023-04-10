Head to Head Review: RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) versus Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) and RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Inozyme Pharma has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovoRx has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inozyme Pharma and RenovoRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A -$67.06 million ($1.89) -3.00 RenovoRx N/A N/A -$9.87 million ($1.09) -2.59

Profitability

Inozyme Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenovoRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Inozyme Pharma and RenovoRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inozyme Pharma N/A -54.02% -47.55% RenovoRx N/A -96.42% -86.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inozyme Pharma and RenovoRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inozyme Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 RenovoRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inozyme Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 182.19%. Given Inozyme Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inozyme Pharma is more favorable than RenovoRx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Inozyme Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of RenovoRx shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Inozyme Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of RenovoRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inozyme Pharma beats RenovoRx on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc., a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis. It has a license agreement with Yale University for specified therapeutic and prophylactic products. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer. RenovoRx, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.

