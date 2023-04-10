Hemington Wealth Management Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,564,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $373.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,379. The firm has a market cap of $278.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $413.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.47.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

