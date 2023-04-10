Hemington Wealth Management Has $20.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 8.8% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.72. 620,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,728. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.50.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

