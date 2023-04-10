Hemington Wealth Management Sells 2,101 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Hemington Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 58,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 32,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,371. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $88.60. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $99.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

