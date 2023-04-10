Hemington Wealth Management Sells 4,630 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 453,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,841. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.51 and a beta of 1.77.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 320.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

