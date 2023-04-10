Hemington Wealth Management Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,917,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,208,000 after purchasing an additional 384,355 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 645.0% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 215,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 186,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,682,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,475,000 after acquiring an additional 175,566 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 748,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,174,000 after purchasing an additional 93,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,815,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.71. 116,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,251. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $89.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average is $77.80.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

