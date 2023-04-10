Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires 11,341 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 156.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.72. 415,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,237. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.64. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $73.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

