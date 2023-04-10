Highview Capital Management LLC DE Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. General Mills makes up about 1.0% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.15. 721,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $88.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,658 shares of company stock worth $3,471,715 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Barclays upped their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

