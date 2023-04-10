Highview Capital Management LLC DE Buys 212 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,756,000 after buying an additional 219,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,521,000 after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,823,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.66. 281,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,173. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $248.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.75 and its 200-day moving average is $215.54.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

