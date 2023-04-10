Highview Capital Management LLC DE Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.96. 405,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,400. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.70. The firm has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $250.52.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

