Highview Capital Management LLC DE Has $998,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $230,774,000. QVR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% during the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 751,100 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,503,000 after purchasing an additional 409,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $315.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,486,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,014,004. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.15. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $347.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

