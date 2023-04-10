Highview Capital Management LLC DE Reduces Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.27. 522,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,260. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,617.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.14.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,219 shares of company stock worth $35,766,357. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.92.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.