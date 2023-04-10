Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Tops $1.84

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00006219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $91.87 million and $29.35 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.72675411 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $23,293,453.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

