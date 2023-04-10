Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.20

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
