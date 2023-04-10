Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $10.39 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $10.39 or 0.00036779 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $140.98 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00135811 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00054776 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,563,219 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

