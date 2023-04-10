Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $144.22 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $10.63 or 0.00036453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $144.22 million and approximately $7.69 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00133692 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00054476 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001263 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,564,125 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

