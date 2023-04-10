Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Everbridge worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 43.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,927,000 after buying an additional 590,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $14,314,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 61.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 304,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 240.0% during the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Everbridge Price Performance

Shares of Everbridge stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $31.65. 74,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.