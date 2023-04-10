Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,000 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Yext worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Yext by 39.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Yext by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Yext Stock Performance

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.35. 280,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,568. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 46.29% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.