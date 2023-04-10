Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,627 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SecureWorks by 44.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in SecureWorks by 30.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,721.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 674,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 60,930 shares of company stock valued at $487,754 over the last three months. 85.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $8.43. 8,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,602. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCWX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

