Horrell Capital Management Inc. Takes $743,000 Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 730.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 495,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 436,070 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 655,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,476 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $72,880.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 530,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BigCommerce news, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,756,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,048 shares in the company, valued at $460,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,007 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

Shares of BIGC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.32. 75,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,569. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

