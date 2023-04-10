Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,709 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 274,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after acquiring an additional 584,907 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,837,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,554,000 after purchasing an additional 561,872 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,856,000 after purchasing an additional 323,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 121,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,378. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.25. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $73.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

