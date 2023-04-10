Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 875 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,593. The company has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

