Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,201 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $15,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,905,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,816,000 after buying an additional 2,421,104 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,049,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,066. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $20.14.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

