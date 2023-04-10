Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 89,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SYK traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $286.16. The company had a trading volume of 292,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,841. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $290.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.49. The stock has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,874 shares of company stock valued at $96,911,643 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.90.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.