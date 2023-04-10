Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Healthpeak Properties worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.29. 1,512,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,518,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

