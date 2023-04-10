Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.46. 486,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,406. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

