Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.23. 1,242,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

