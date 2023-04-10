Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser
In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Weyerhaeuser Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.23. 1,242,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.86.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.
Weyerhaeuser Company Profile
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
