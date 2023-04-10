Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,623 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.5% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $41,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in American Tower by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 254,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,943,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.32. The stock had a trading volume of 507,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,859. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,420. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

