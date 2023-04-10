Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 5,181 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up 1.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $25,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $1,928,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,287,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $124.60. The stock had a trading volume of 296,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.