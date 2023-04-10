Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 5,362 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 1.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $22,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 42,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $85.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,304. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

